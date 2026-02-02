Cold-weather alerts issued for 60 million Americans from Gulf Coast to East Coast

CHARLOTTE — More than 60 million Americans are under cold-weather alerts as freezing temperatures stretch from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast.

Due to the sustained cold conditions, Duke Energy is asking customers across the Carolinas to conserve power as demand increases.

The conservation request follows back-to-back winter storms and weeks of freezing temperatures that have forced the power grid to work overtime.

Utility officials observed energy use steadily increasing over the weekend, with a further spike expected as businesses returned to operation on Monday.

Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy, explained that the combination of freezing temperatures and the start of the work week created the need for the public appeal.

“As we looked at Monday morning, we saw a situation where energy use was steadily increasing over the weekend. With the addition of businesses coming back online on Monday, we saw that energy use potentially going up high enough that we needed to make an appeal to reduce energy now,” Brooks said.

Brooks also noted that the customer response to the notice helped manage the demand spike.

While demand eventually fades, homeowners often see the impact of extreme cold on their upcoming utility bills.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality launched the Energy Saver NC program last year to address long-term energy efficiency in residential buildings.

The program is currently available in all North Carolina counties and provides rebates to low- and moderate-income households. These funds target areas where homes lose heat or air conditioning, specifically through the replacement of older water systems and HVAC units.

Helen Hossley, with the NC State Energy Office, said the upgrades provide both financial and physical benefits for residents.

“On average, what we’ve seen so far with the upgrades, it’s about $900 a year in energy savings for homeowners that have gone through the program,” Hossley said.

Hossley also noted that participants often find their homes are more comfortable because the upgrades eliminate common drafts.

Beyond the state program, Duke Energy offers its own rebates and a free home energy house call program for all customers.

Brooks said these assessments involve an expert visiting the home to identify the most effective places to start with an investment.

“The expert will come out to your home, look over several things in your home, and make recommendations for where the best place to start with an investment. And then even offer you a free tool that you can use right then, like a low-flow shower head or some weather stripping things like that,” Brooks said.

Information regarding the various rebate and energy-saving programs is available through the Department of Environmental Quality and Duke Energy websites.

Officials suggest that small changes, such as installing weather stripping, can impact energy usage during the coldest days of the year.

VIDEO: Duke Energy asks customers to reduce energy use Monday morning

Duke Energy asks customers to reduce energy use Monday morning

©2026 Cox Media Group