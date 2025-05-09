Colleagues, families pay tribute to officers killed in line of duty in Mecklenburg County

In the heart of Uptown Charlotte Friday morning, many gathered to honor the heroes killed in the line of duty. This year, just like last year, there were four names fresh on the minds of people attending.

“I just wanted to come and show that I care,” said Elaine Elston.

Elston says she was at First Baptist in Charlotte last year days after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer Joshua Eyer, deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks, investigator Samuel Poloche, and investigator Alden Elliott were killed in an east Charlotte ambush.

Friday, she wanted to come back to support all of the fallen heroes in Mecklenburg County.

“It’s very fresh anytime there is a loss of life. That’s a tragedy, because there are plenty who suffer because of it,” Elston said. “I just want the suffering to stop.”

It started at the Fallen Officer Memorial near CMPD’s headquarters. Then, a procession to the church took place. The names of all law enforcement officers killed in Mecklenburg County in the line of duty were read out loud at the service. Their names were printed on flags and planted in remembrance.

Many of their loved ones were there too.

“We share your grief and we stand beside you in unwavering support,” said CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings. “The pain of your loss is immeasurable, and the courage you have shown in the face of profound sorrow is remarkable.”

The fallen heroes will be remembered in Washington, D.C. during a ceremony amid National Police Week. Channel 9 will be in attendance, and we’ll bring you updates throughout next week.

(VIDEO: Charlotte mayor, councilmembers back CMPD chief after settlement)

Charlotte mayor, councilmembers back CMPD chief after settlement

©2025 Cox Media Group