College student pleads guilty in PowerSchool data breach affecting NC schools

CHARLOTTE — A 19-year-old college student in Massachusetts has pleaded guilty in the PowerSchool data breach.

Matthew Lane was accused of stealing tens of millions of schoolchildren’s personal information for profit.

North Carolina education leaders said 50 of its staff members and 20 local education agencies got threatening emails demanding payment to keep the data secret.

Lane pleaded guilty to several charges, including cyber extortion and aggravated identity theft.

VIDEO: NC school districts received threats over breached student, staff data

