Combined reward of $94,700 offered for information on 1981 cold case

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
MORGANTON, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are offering a combined reward of up to $94,700 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the death of Rhonda Hinson, who was shot in her car in 1981.

The Burke County Sheriff is offering $40,000, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is offering up to $25,000, and Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers is offering up to $29,700.

Sheriff Banks Hinceman believes that someone has information that could provide closure for the Hinson family.

