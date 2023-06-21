Commissioner questions board’s tie to Lagoona Bay developer

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Commissioner Derek Partee questioned the board’s ability to fairly consider the Lagoona Bay project.

At a meeting Tuesday night, he said he doesn’t like the optics of commissioners having a relationship with the developer, Jake Palillo, or accepting campaign donations from him.

“If there is any influence then we are wasting time if this petition is going to get passed because of relationships,” Partee said.

READ MORE:

Partee’s comments were condemned by several board members. Several board members also disclosed how much Palillo donated to their campaigns before addressing him.

Commissioner Rob Kidwell said he was disappointed by the allegations of impropriety.

“For accusations to be thrown out in the air, it is not acceptable behavior,” he said.

Developers are known to be common and frequent donors to local campaigns.

Pallilo told the board he’s a longtime resident with interest in the community. He says he doesn’t buy votes for his projects.

“In all of our projects, I don’t think anyone can point out to a project I have done in Huntersville, Cornelius or Davidson where they can say that shouldn’t have been there but this guy got a favor as a result,” he said.

The $800 million project calls for housing, a hotel and convention center in addition to the resort style members-only lagoon.

It’s being met with significant neighborhood pushback, with residents questioning its impact on the community.

“Look I have no empathy for someone who moves next to an airport and complains about the noise,” resident Bob Baer said. “The airport was there first. We were here first and you are trying to put this down our throats.”

Mayor Pro Tem Stacy Phillips was one of the commissioners to disclose a donation from Pallilo. She said if anyone thinks $5,000 dollars will buy her soul, then bless your heart.

Huntersville commissioners will vote on the project as soon as next month.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: Neighbors say proposed Lagoona Bay project in Huntersville would increase traffic issues)

Neighbors say proposed Lagoona Bay project in Huntersville would increase traffic issues

©2023 Cox Media Group