Commissioners to vote on major tennis complex in the River District

CHARLOTTE — The River District could be one step closure to having a major tennis complex.
Thursday night, the Mecklenburg County Commissioners will vote on whether to contribute $30 million to the project.
Last month, Charlotte City Council voted to commit $65 million to the complex.
The Charleston Firm Beemok Capital is considering relocating the Western and Southern Open to the new complex.
The tournament is expected to draw over $350,000 attendees each year, with an annual economic impact of $275 million.
VIDEO: Mecklenburg County Commissioners to vote on west Charlotte tennis complex proposal
