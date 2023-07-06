Local

Commissioners to vote on major tennis complex in the River District

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The River District could be one step closure to having a major tennis complex.

Thursday night, the Mecklenburg County Commissioners will vote on whether to contribute $30 million to the project.

Last month, Charlotte City Council voted to commit $65 million to the complex.

The Charleston Firm Beemok Capital is considering relocating the Western and Southern Open to the new complex.

The tournament is expected to draw over $350,000 attendees each year, with an annual economic impact of $275 million.

