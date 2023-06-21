Mecklenburg County committee advances tennis proposal

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County commissioners are advancing the proposal for the River District tennis complex. But they were warned that Ohio is putting up a fight.

City, county and state leaders are considering a $400 million state-of-the-art tennis complex that would host the prestigious Western & Southern Open starting in 2026.

Last week, Charlotte City Council unanimously signed off on $65 million for the project. Mecklenburg County commissioners are now considering $30 million for the deal.

“I’ve raised my hands for a lot of deals that don’t come close to this,” Commissioner Mark Jerell said.

Commissioners are wowed by the economic potential of hosting an international tournament each year that brings hundreds of thousands of people and the sport’s top stars.

The tournament is currently in Mason, Ohio, where city leaders are preparing a $50 million deal to try to save it.

“They understand the significance and they are doing the best to keep it there,” Assistant County Manager Leslie Johnson said.

In addition to the city’s funding, the state is preparing to offer $25 million.

Outside the month of August, the community would be able to use the courts at low or no cost. The complex will also include a park.

The county’s economic development committee unanimously endorsed the project

“This is bringing an incredible amenity to our community,” Commissioner Leigh Altman said. “It is also going to provide thousands of jobs.”

The earliest a vote can happen by the full board of commissioners is July 6. A decision on the tournament’s future is expected by the end of the summer.

