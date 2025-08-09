Community baby shower held in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina hosted a community baby shower on Saturday, aiming to help local babies have “bright starts.”

The event took place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina Wellness and Opportunity Center on Wilkinson Boulevard.

The baby shower connected expectant mothers with valuable information and resources to support a healthy pregnancy and birth. It also featured fun activities designed to engage and educate participants. The event was a collaborative effort involving city, county, state, and private sector resources, all working towards the common goal of supporting local families.

AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina is a prepaid health plan that offers a standard benefit plan to North Carolina Medicaid enrollees. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritasnc.com.

