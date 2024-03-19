Community comes together to keep Charlotte’s waterways clean during Creek Week

CHARLOTTE — It is time to unplug, grab some gloves, and help protect Charlotte’s waterways.

With over 3,000 miles of waterways that run through Mecklenburg County, it takes a lot of effort to keep North Carolina’s creeks and streams healthy.

That is why every year Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services hosts Creek Week.

Organizers said the primary goal of Creek Week is to educate the community on the importance of maintaining healthy waterways.

