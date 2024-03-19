Community comes together to keep Charlotte’s waterways clean during Creek Week

CHARLOTTE — It is time to unplug, grab some gloves, and help protect Charlotte’s waterways.
With over 3,000 miles of waterways that run through Mecklenburg County, it takes a lot of effort to keep North Carolina’s creeks and streams healthy.
That is why every year Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services hosts Creek Week.
Organizers said the primary goal of Creek Week is to educate the community on the importance of maintaining healthy waterways.
Water Quality Specialist Sharnelle Currence delves into the many events taking place this week
