Community event for Charlotte Future 2040 plans set for Thursday

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte will host its final community event Thursday to gather feedback on the remaining Charlotte Future 2040 Community Area Plans. The meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Julius L. Chambers High School, located at 7600 IBM Drive.

>>Register online

The event focuses on the remaining seven of 14 individual plans that provide development guidance for local neighborhoods. The Charlotte City Council approved and adopted the first seven plans in November 2025.

The 14 individual Community Area Plans are designed to provide neighborhood-level guidance for the built environment.

These plans include specific recommendations for land use, design, transportation and infrastructure.

The community events will be an opportunity for the community to learn more and provide feedback for the remaining seven plans, which include:

East Middle & Outer

North Inner

North Middle & Outer

Northeast Middle & Outer

West Inner

West Middle

West Outer

If you’re unsure which plan applies to you, visit Find Your CAP map online.

City officials developed the plans in partnership with the community as a response to Charlotte’s rapid growth. The city characterized the initiative as a rethinking of the approach to city building for the future.

Community members can complete a Community Area Planning Survey.

VIDEO: Charlotte debates expansion of street vending regulations to NoDa and South End

Charlotte debates expansion of street vending regulations to NoDa and South End

©2026 Cox Media Group