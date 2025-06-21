Habitat for Humanity, City of Charlotte partner to build homes under new ordinance

CHARLOTTE — Habitat for Humanity joined with the city of Charlotte on Saturday to welcome a first-time homebuyer to its first duplex built under a new city ordinance.

Charlotte’s Unified Development Ordinance allowed the non-profit to build multiple homes on the land without a need for rezoning.

The organization opened the duplex on 2510 Toddville Road using the UDO’s density bonus provision, according to Habitat for Humanity.

“This is exactly the kind of outcome the Charlotte Future 2040 Plan and the adopted UDO were designed to support,” Interim Planning, Development and Design Director Monica Holmes said. “By providing greater flexibility in how we use land, the UDO makes it easier to create a variety of housing types and increase affordability in neighborhoods throughout our city.”

Organizers said that before UDO went into place, Habitat for Humanity’s Toddville Road lot would only have been allowed to home. With the new ordinance, it was able to build a duplex, creating not one, but two affordable homes.

“Charlotte’s new UDO has been instrumental for Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region in allowing the affiliate to serve more families with additional housing types in a wider range of neighborhoods,” Director of Land Acquisition and Development Jennifer Morell said. “Specifically, the ability to build duplexes in single-family neighborhoods has enabled the affiliate to offer more homeownership opportunities in areas of Charlotte where land values are typically cost-prohibitive.”

WATCH: Uptown residents call into question process that led to special tax increase

Uptown residents call into question process that led to special tax increase

©2025 Cox Media Group