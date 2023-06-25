Community helps Brooks’ Sandwich House celebrate 50 years of business

CHARLOTTE — A long line of people showed up in Noda on Saturday to help Brooks Sandwich House celebrate 50 years of business in the community.

Twin brothers, David and Scott Brooks, inherited the business from their parents. Scott Brooks was tragically shot while opening up the store one morning.

Channel 9 spoke with David Brooks about what the crowd and the day meant to him.

“Between 1973 and now, so much has changed in Charlotte,” Brooks said. “Here at Brooks sandwich house other than a couple of tragedies, we are still doing the same thing. People appreciate us and I appreciate them.”

David has continued to honor his brother by running the business throughout the years.

The Charlotte Business Journal reported in late May that the sandwich shop was exploring the possibility of selling the nearly 1-acre parcel it sits on.

It is unclear where the developments are currently at.

