Community holding fundraiser for 7th grader diagnosed with brain tumor

HICKORY, N.C. — Families and students across Hickory are coming together this weekend to help the son of a local fire chief and school teacher.

Seventh grader Caylor Bentley has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and is getting ready to undergo treatment.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty stopped by the Hickory Fire Department, where a barbecue fundraiser for Bentley is expected to be held this weekend.

Fire Station Number 7 in Hickory is located right next to Grandview Middle School, where Caylor goes to school.

Students there have been selling wristbands that say “Caylor Strong” to help him and his family.

Chief James Brinkley with Long View Fire told Channel 9 that he has been fighting fires for nearly 20 years, but the toughest call he’s had to face is learning his 12-year-old son has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“To find out news like this you kinda feel in a lonely spot but the fire department family, his football family everybody coming together for us it has been a blessing for us,” Brinkley expressed.

The Brinkley’s said they took Caylor to the hospital after he began having recurring headaches after a fall at the beach this summer.

The seventh grader loves to play sports, and his coaches with the Mountain View Tigers and at Grandview Middle School wanted to help.

“Every time Caylor has been needed on the football field, he has stepped up and done anything that I have needed or that his other coaches have asked for. It’s the least we can do. It’s been fun to watch his friends help out,” said coach Zach Ward.

Businesses across the area are also donating food for the barbecue and other items for the fundraiser this Sunday at Hickory Fire Station Number 7.

Caylor’s mother, Paige Walker, is a teacher in Hickory. She said she is thankful for the outpouring of support.

“I can’t put it into words. We’re overwhelmed with all the support. Of course, we love him, and we’re biased. It’s definitely shown how important he is to the community and the people around us, and we can’t say thank you enough,” Walker elaborated.

Fundraiser organizers said they have gotten so much help from local businesses that 100% of the proceeds will go to the family.

It is expected to be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. this Sunday.

