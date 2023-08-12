Community holds prayer vigil for Allisha Watts following release of 911 call

CHARLOTTE — Family members, advocates, and the Charlotte community came together Saturday night to hold a prayer vigil for Allisha Watts.

The vigil, sponsored by the Radical Justice Network, was held at Little Rock AME Zion Church.

It was held more than 20 days after Watts was declared missing. She was last seen at her boyfriend’s home on July 16.

Participants told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that the Watts case has touched many in the community and the vigil gave them a chance to support one another while keeping hope alive that Watts will be found safe.

On Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spoke about the case for the first time amid criticism that they were not doing enough.

At the vigil, Watts’ cousin Tea Hines said she still feels that is still the case.

“We’re frustrated a little bit. I understand that the police can’t tell us everything, but they should have told us something that we didn’t already know. The little bit they can and be out in the field with us helping us search. Just the police presence is a big thing, which we haven’t seen,” Hines explained.

This vigil came after the release of the 911 call that set off the investigation into Watts’ disappearance.

The call, made on July 19, was for a welfare check to be made after Watts had not been seen for three days.

The caller identifying themselves as Watts’ cousin said, “She never showed up back at home and now today it’s Wednesday.”

The caller continues to say, “Nobody’s picking up the phone, no answer, it’s going straight to voicemail.”

The caller then requests the police to perform the wellness check at Watts’ home. Watts’ was later declared missing.

Organizers said they will be holding another vigil for Watts on August 15 in Moore County.









