Community leaders join Sugar Creek residents to address ongoing crime issues

CHARLOTTE — Community leaders joined neighbors along the Sugar Creek Corridor Wednesday evening to find solutions to ongoing crime issues in the area.

Channel 9 has covered crime in the north Charlotte corridor extensively. The community says the area has dealt with drugs, prostitution and violence for years.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has been stepping up patrols in the area trying to make it less attractive for crime.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand heard from residents who say CMPD can do more to solve the problem.

Wednesday’s meeting is the second time the community has gathered to try and bring awareness to the issue.

On July 22, dozens marched through the streets pointing out, what they say, is rampant drug use and prostitution in the area.

Some businesses have been taking matters into their own hands by adding cameras or playing jingles over loudspeakers to try and deter people from loitering.

Leaders have also taken some policy action to address concerns.

They say 38% of motel rooms are being taken offline here to turn into affordable housing. More lighting and cameras have also been added to that area.

“We’re asking folks to come work with us and come get it done now,” Charles Robinson, One Time Inc. executive director said. “We don’t have a lot of opportunity to wait because folks are dying on that corridor, on that block — lots of drugs and prostitution and we’ve had enough."

VIDEO: Charlotte council to vote on 110-home development along Sugar Creek Corridor

Charlotte council to vote on 110-home development along Sugar Creek Corridor

©2025 Cox Media Group