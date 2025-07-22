North Charlotte community to rally for safer Sugar Creek Corridor

CHARLOTTE — The Sugar Creek community will hold a rally for a safer corridor at the intersection of West Sugar Creek Road and Reagan Drive Tuesday evening.

The rally will be held at 5:30 p.m.

The north Charlotte neighborhood say they’ve had enough of the violence and drugs, and they want the city to do something about it.

They say they will be rallying because of, what they call, a plague of violence, drugs, and neglect here.

In just the last few months, there have been several shootings on West Sugar Creek.

On Reagan Drive, multiple guns and drugs were taken off the street by officers who observed a drug deal in June. That included three pistols and marijuana.

