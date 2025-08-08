Community, loved ones say final farewell to late CMPD Assistant Chief Vicki Foster

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte community gathered on Friday to say final goodbyes to the highest-ranking female in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s history.

Assistant Chief Vicki Foster’s former brothers and sisters in blue gathered at First Baptist Charlotte for Foster’s funeral.

Foster was recognized as a woman who gave everything to her community in a celebration of life that preceded.

Friends and family said the world will be different without this woman who broke barriers.

Foster joined CMPD in 1991, working one of the toughest beats, rising through the ranks. She became the highest-ranking female in CMPD history.

She wore her badge for nearly 30 years, working within her community.

Foster was 56 when she passed following a year-long battle with an illness.

