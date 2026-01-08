Community mourns loss of couple killed in tragic accident

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Asha and Krishna Kotikalapudi were killed in a car crash on Sunday while returning home from a family visit in India.

Their two children, Shivani and Suchay, are recovering in the hospital following the tragic accident caused by an intoxicated wrong-way driver.

The couple, who lived in Marvin, N.C., were involved in the accident while traveling to a Washington, D.C., airport after a trip to visit family, where they celebrated the New Year.

Friends describe Krishna as the life of the party, while Asha was known for her kindness and warmth.

Venkata Rednam, a friend, remembered Krishna fondly, saying, “Krishna, we call him KK, was the life of the party, always bringing laughter and light wherever he went, while Asha’s kindness and warmth made people instantly welcome.”

Sradevi Ravura, another friend, expressed the profound loss, stating, “Their absence has created a deep void in our lives. We will miss both of them beyond words.”

Anand Bade, a family friend, reflected on their lasting impact: “We will live with him forever. In every festival light and every gathering, he stood by everybody with an open heart. That’s how he was always being remembered.”

The couple’s children are currently hospitalized, with updates indicating that surgeries have gone well. Friends and family have expressed gratitude for the community’s support during this challenging time.

A GoFundMe campaign initiated by Rednam for the children has raised over half a million dollars.

He noted, “I know we can’t replace their parents, but we will always support them, and we will be mentoring them in all aspects.”

Friends are planning to follow a tradition in India and conduct final rituals for the couple this weekend in Baltimore, with a memorial expected to take place once the children have recovered.

Plans for the memorial will proceed depending on the recovery of Shivani and Suchay, with friends aiming to honor Asha and Kotikalapudi’s legacy within their community.

