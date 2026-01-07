Union County couple killed in drunk-driving crash in Baltimore

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County couple was killed in a drunk-driving crash in Baltimore early Sunday morning.

Venkata Asha Appana and Krishna Kishore Koti, of Marvin, were killed in a head-on collision, the Charlotte Observer reported. The couple’s 21-year-old and 16-year-old children were also injured in the crash.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Police say 34-year-old Michael Coupet, of Baltimore, was driving the wrong way on Interstate 95.

Family members set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the children, who were seriously injured in the crash and were in the ICU. Click here to help. They have a long road to recovery.

Coupet is charged with vehicular manslaughter and homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He is currently being held at the Howard County Detention Center without bond.

VIDEO: Family pushes for judge to reject plea deal after father’s killing

Family pushes for judge to reject plea deal after father’s killing

©2026 Cox Media Group