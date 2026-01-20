Community mourns loss of student-athlete and girlfriend in fatal crash

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A growing memorial now marks the spot where two young lives were lost in a crash last Friday night along Amity Hill Road in Rowan County, just east of the Iredell County line.

Fletcher Harris,20, and his girlfriend, Skylar Provenza, 19, were killed when Juan Aguilar, alleged to have been impaired, crossed the center line and collided with Fletcher’s Honda Accord.

Fletcher was a beloved student-athlete at Catawba College, where he had been a member of the soccer team for the past three seasons.

He was consistently recognized on the Presidential Honor Roll and Dean’s List, reflecting his dedication to both academics and athletics.

The crash has left classmates, friends, and family grappling with the sudden loss.

Mason Adams, a fellow soccer player and friend, expressed his sorrow, stating, “I’m a really faithful guy, strong believer, and I spent a lot of time, just in prayer, last night, kinda asking questions why.”

Adams remembered Fletcher fondly, saying, “I remember going over to his house like the weekend before break, and he gave a tour of the house; it was kinda the first time I really got a good conversation with him...super funny, just a happy guy, he was just a good guy to be around. I love the whole soccer team, him in particular.”

Bree Gallagher, a senior softball player, highlighted Fletcher’s character, saying, “I think that’s why it’s taken such a big hit on all of us, because even if you didn’t know him personally, you knew of him and you knew how great of a person he was.”

She also emphasized his academic accomplishments: “Just how good of a student, very serious about his school work, about his passions and everything.”

The impact of Fletcher’s passing resonated deeply among his peers. Adams remarked, “I mean, I’m 20, he’s 20, it’s just insane to think about.”

He expressed his frustration over the loss, stating, “It made me really frustrated at first, because I know how awesome of a guy he is; I can only imagine his girlfriend was awesome.”

In an emotional statement released Saturday, school officials described Fletcher as a role model on campus, noting his dedication to his studies and his fellow athletes.

The community continues to mourn this senseless loss, as friends leave words of appreciation and tributes at the site of the crash.

No specific next steps have been shared regarding memorial services or ongoing studies related to the accident. Community support for both families and grief counseling resources is expected to be made available as needed.

