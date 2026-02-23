Community mourns loss of two brothers in Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 4-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were shot and killed Tuesday night following an argument in a Rock Hill neighborhood.

The victims, identified as half-brothers Jakolby Clifton and Jamareon Kimble, were killed inside a residence during an exchange of gunfire.

Rock Hill police said the shooting occurred after an argument broke out between Kimble and 34-year-old suspect Cedrick Creighton.

Both individuals reportedly produced firearms and began shooting inside the house. At the time of the gunfire, Clifton was playing on the floor.

Reverend Ronal King, a pastor who conducts outreach in the Rock Hill neighborhood, will officiate the funeral services for both victims.

King said his organization frequently visits the area to provide food for residents. He noted that his outreach truck had passed through the street shortly before the violence occurred.

“It hurt me because we feed up and down that street, okay, and the truck went through at 4:40 p.m., but 7:30 p.m., they were dead,” King said. He described the family as being in a precarious state following the double tragedy, stating they are “skating on thin ice.”

King said that, according to his understanding, Kimble was acting in defense of his mother during the confrontation.

“The 4-year-old didn’t do anything that just hurts my heart 19-year-old was defending his mama, and his mother, from my understanding, was knocked out,” King said.

The pastor described the mother’s emotional state as fragile during his time spent with the family on Monday. “The mother, as you sit and talk with her. She goes blank, and then she busts out crying,” King said.

Because the family did not have insurance to cover the costs of the services, they are seeking financial assistance through a GoFundMe page. King emphasized the need for community support to help the family manage the unexpected expenses.

“Yeah, and those who can afford to please send some GoFundMe to the this folk,” King said. “They just don’t have it, you know, and there was no insurance to my understanding.”

Funeral services for the two brothers are scheduled to take place this coming weekend. Details regarding the specific time and location of the services, along with information on how to support the family, will be provided as they become available.

