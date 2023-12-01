Community rallies around beloved Burke County family whose home caught fire

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — People in Burke County are coming together to help a family who lost nearly everything they own in a fire on Wednesday.

That fire heavily damaged their home, which is south of Morganton on Nunley Knolls Drive.

The Sampson family is well known in their community. They own a food truck, “Taste of Philly Flavas,” and have provided free meals to first responders and people who are homeless at the Burke Christian Cooperative ministries on Wednesdays.

Someone gave them the food truck and for the last three years, they’ve tried to give back to the community.

Alesha Sampson and her husband were at Burke Christian Cooperative Ministries Friday morning getting clothing for their family after the fire. Alesha told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty she was burning brush outside Wednesday when the flames spread to the home.

Now, people in Morganton are trying to help the couple, along with their two boys who are 6 and 14 years old.

“To have the community support us is just like, it’s just joy,” Alesha said. “It’s exciting and very emotional.”

“We didn’t have any family down here,” said her husband, Daryl. “Seeing everyone reaching out, seeing what they can do.”

The Sampsons said they are blessed and are just glad no one was hurt.

