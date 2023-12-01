Small fire cancels classes at Lancaster County Career Center

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster County Career Center has announced it will not have classes on Friday due to a small fire.

Officials said the fire occurred in one classroom, while there were no students in the building.

The fire caused the building to have minor smoke and water damage.

Officials said the building will be closed to students and staff.

However, it is expected to reopen on Monday, Dec. 4.

