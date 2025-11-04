Company cuts 2% of workforce in latest restructuring move

CHARLOTTE — Ally Financial Inc. has announced another round of layoffs, affecting approximately 2% of its workforce.
The Detroit-based bank, which employs around 10,000 people nationwide and about 2,200 in Charlotte, confirmed the layoffs in a statement to CBJ.
Ally Financial did not disclose the number of employees affected in its Charlotte office.
