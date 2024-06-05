Company revs up plans for luxury driving resort in NC

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina company is ponying up $100 million to build what it says is the first “luxury driving resort” in the state.

Autoport announced late in May that it is going to build “a world-class driving resort” in northern Moore County and has 400 acres of timberland under contract for it. The company said it will invest over $100 million and create at least 32 full-time and 100 part-time jobs, with an average salary of $48,000.

The project, called the Uwharrie Motorsports Park and Resort, will have 155 private car condos, ranging in size from 1,400 to 6,500 square feet, per Autoport. The resort will be on Leech Road, just a few miles east of the Montgomery County line.

