Parent company that runs variable tolls on I-77N on shortlist for south lanes

CHARLOTTE — The developer in charge of the Interstate 77 toll lanes that run from Mooresville to Uptown Charlotte is one of four companies on NCDOT’s shortlist to potentially develop the planned I-77 South toll lane project.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) in August of 2025 asking developers interested in bidding on the contract to submit their experience.

Channel 9 obtained a list of the four companies NCDOT received qualifications from that includes 77SouthLink – a company that lists Ferrovial Construction US Corp and Webber, LLC. as the lead contractors for the project.

Ferrovial, a Spanish infrastructure company led the I-77 North toll lane project and is the parent company of Cintra, is the company that submitted the proposal.

NCDOT documents explain shortlisted companies are those determined to be the “…most qualified in response to this RFQ.”

>>DOCUMENT: Shortlist Proposers

A spokesman for the operator of the existing toll lanes, I-77 Mobility Partners which is a separate company than 77SouthLink told Channel 9 they are not involved at all in the proposed lanes.

“It is important to bear in mind that I-77 Mobility Partners LLC is a separate company from Cintra. Although Cintra is an investor in I-77 Mobility Partners, I-77 Mobility Partners has absolutely no involvement in the I-77 South project,” the spokesperson said.

The other companies on the shortlist include Carolina Connectors, I-77 Cross-State Connectors, and Queen City Infrastructure Partners.

Simply being on the shortlist does not mean Cintra or the other partners in 77SouthLink will be awarded the contract by NCDOT. That decision will come after the NCDOT receives and reviews actual proposals for the project.

“A preferred developer is anticipated to be selected in 2027 following a thorough evaluation and procurement process,” according to the NCDOT.

An NCDOT spokesperson told Channel 9, “NCDOT has shortlisted four strong teams as part of a competitive bid process, which began last August. The department is charging the teams to prioritize innovative solutions to reduce and eliminate impacts to the community wherever possible.”

Planning for the proposed southbound toll lanes has been in the works for several years and has caused pushback from the community and local leaders including Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

On Friday, Lyles posted on X a letter voicing concerns and calling for more discussions with local stakeholders.

“As you know, our community continues to have serious questions and concerns about NCDOT’s plans for the I-77 South Toll Lane Project … I believe that definitive action needs to occur in the short-term to further engage with community stakeholders,” that letter read in part.

Lyles also posted a letter from NCDOT Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson in response.

“We hear the concerns surrounding the project and are committed to doing things differently than they were done in the past,” Johnson said. The project procurement is just beginning, and private developer teams will not start their versions of the design until after shortlisting, which will take place this week. This effort will be ongoing through 2027 and will further minimize project impacts and bring creative ideas for community benefits.”

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group