Concern grows for missing Gastonia teen last seen on Halloween

The family of 16-year-old Luis Tario and Gastonia Police detectives are seeking public assistance to locate him after he went missing on Oct. 31.

Since Tario left home in a 2017 Nissan SUV, his cellphone has not connected to any towers, and the vehicle has not been spotted on cameras anywhere in the southeastern United States.

Tario’s family believes he left home during a mental health crisis, heightening concerns for his safety.

The Gastonia Police Department released new photos of Tario on Wednesday, hoping someone might recognize him.

He is 6-foot-1 and weighs 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a gray T-shirt with black sweatpants.

The Belmont Police Department has donated space on a digital billboard in Cramerton to aid in the search for Tario.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, a dark gray 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV with NC tag 3CH33RS, is urged to call the authorities immediately.

Detective D. Whitlock is the contact for any information regarding Luis’s whereabouts, and can be reached at 704-866-6702.

