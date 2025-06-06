Dashcam shows speeding car slam into local auto dealer, causing $75K in damage

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — Dashcam video captured the moment a speeding car crashed into a business in Rowan County.

The owner of that business said the crash caused damage to at least five cars at his auto dealer.

Channel 9’s Almiya White spoke with the China Grove Police Department, who said the driver of that car was going at least 90 miles per hour.

The video was captured by a tractor-trailer that was traveling down the middle lane of Highway 29 in China Grove.

In it, you can see the trailer attempt to make a wide right turn. However, in the turning lane was a speeding car. That car is then seen losing control and slamming into Singer Auto.

“I literally watched our life savings just be crashed. Everything was gone,” said owner Joey Jordan. “Drove straight to our parking lot through the fence, the sign, and a total of four cars, and hit a fifth.”

Jordan said he built his business from the ground up. And now, he has lost $75,000 worth of inventory.

According to police, two people were inside the car during the crash. The driver, a 21-year-old, was going 90 in a 55 and is facing several misdemeanor charges.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was also cited for making an improper right turn. However, they were not charged or issued any citations.

Jordan said the aftermath of this incident has been a nightmare. He said the driver’s insurance wouldn’t be enough to cover at least one of the damaged cars.

“You’re kind of stuck right here reliving every single day what somebody else’s mistake did,” Jordan explained. “He had the state minimum, so he’s got $25,000 property damage per incident.”

Action 9’s Jason Stoogenkee says North Carolina drivers must carry at least $25,000 worth of insurance per wreck.

He says, if a driver does more damage than that, you can always use your own property insurance and see if they’ll go after the driver on your behalf.

If that doesn’t work, you may want to talk to a lawyer about suing the driver.

If you would like to provide support to Jordan as he recovers from this incident, you can do so here.

VIDEO: Dashcam video released of shootout injuring Mecklenburg County deputy, suspect

Dashcam video released of shootout injuring Mecklenburg County deputy, suspect

©2025 Cox Media Group