Concerns rise over proposed drug treatment facility in downtown Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — In the heart of downtown Monroe sits an old family video store that has been empty for years.

While some residents hoped the location would be turned into a nice restaurant or a retail location, it has recently been announced that a methadone clinic is trying to take over the building.

According to the city of Monroe, Brightview, a clinic used to treat people for opioid addiction, applied for a permit last year. While that permit is pending, some residents have expressed concerns over the future of the building.

“The proposal for this facility, I don’t think, is really the most appropriate place for it. And that’s the reason that I signed it,” Dale Lobrerge said.

Lobrerge was referring to a petition that is urging council members to deny the proposal. So far, it has 500 signatures out of 1,000.

One issue Lobrerge pointed out at the possible location is the lack of public transportation services in the area. He printed out a map showing the nearest bus stop.

“It’s probably about three miles or so, maybe a little more,” Lobrerge explained. “If you have to take public transportation to get here, it’s a long walk from where that’s going to end.”

He said it’s not that he doesn’t want the clinic in Monroe; he just wants it in the right location. He also wants the building to add to the growth of the downtown economy.

“This has been empty for a while. Let’s make sure we get the right tenant in here that’s a fit both for the city as well as for the clients of Brightview,” Lobrerge said.

The city said it has requested more information about the building before they will approve the permit. However, the treatment center has not submitted any revisions yet.

As for the petition, residents said they plan to present it to the city council once it reaches their goal of 1,000 signatures.

