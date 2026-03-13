Concord airport could be host to 1st phase of NC’s electric air taxi network

The next generation of aircraft could soon be taking off from Concord-Padgett Regional Airport.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation officially announced the state’s participation in the FAA’s Advanced Air Mobility and Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program.

The new planes take off and land vertically like a helicopter and are often autonomous.

The state says its program is called Electric Logistics and Integrated Flight Testing-North Carolina (eLIFT-NC.)

The goal is to create a statewide network of electric air taxis connecting hospitals, airports and rural communities to improve health care access and quality of care, while meeting rigorous safety and infrastructure standards.

Electric Logistics and Integrated Flight Testing-North Carolina

Phase 1 will take off from Concord, and it will go to Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Phase 2 would extend the service to Richmond.

NCDOT officials say the goal of Phase 1 is to establish daily service on core routes, expand to additional airports and test safety in different conditions.

The state plans to start coordinating with the FAA in the coming months.

A start date has not been announced.

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