USDOT approves NC’s eVTOL proposals, eyeing regional operations

NORTH CAROLINA — It sounds like something you would see on The Jetsons.

And it’s coming soon to North Carolina.

The U.S. Department of Transpiration is moving forward with NC’s proposals for eVTOLs, or Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing.

That is a new futuristic type of aircraft that takes off and lands vertically like a helicopter and is often autonomous.

USDOT says the North Carolina Department of Transportation will oversee the pilot program and work with industry partners to create piloted medical and regional operations across the state while developing an autonomous flight operation extending to Virginia.

We reached out to the NCDOT to find out if we can expect this technology in Charlotte.

