CONCORD, N.C. — A team from Concord Electrical Systems has been recognized for their swift efforts in restoring power to Forest City, North Carolina, following the devastation of Hurricane Helene five months ago.

Forest City, unlike other towns in Rutherford County, suffered significant wind damage from Hurricane Helene, which left 95% of its electrical system down.

A nine-member team from Concord Electrical Systems, including line technician Tim Furr and coordinator Jackie Rushing, spent seven days in Forest City, setting over 27 poles and 15 transformers to restore power.

Concord Electrical Systems team praised for quick response to Hurricane Helene damage

“Thankfully, we didn’t have a lot of flooding, but there was a lot of wind damage,” said Kelly Sisk, a local manager.

“95 percent of the system was down,” said Jackie Rushing, highlighting the extent of the damage.

“It makes it feel like all the hard work and the training and the everyday tasks that we do here in Concord pay off,” said Tim Furr, reflecting on the recognition they received.

The team’s efforts were inherently dangerous, but their quick work earned them a national commendation from the American Public Power Association.

Concord Electrical Systems is part of the American Public Power Association’s mutual aid network, which coordinates with utilities during widespread power outages.

Kelly Sisk, manager at the Copper Penny Grill on Main Street, noted that locals appreciated the linemen’s efforts and tried to show their gratitude by providing meals.

“They were unsung heroes, so yeah, we wanted to do our part to help them out as well,” Sisk said.

The commendation from the American Public Power Association highlights the critical role played by utility workers in disaster recovery.

As Jackie Rushing noted, “It’s satisfying to go in and help the people, but when people realize what you do, then it’s really satisfying, and it’s an honor.”

VIDEO: Eric Church to build 40 homes in WNC county impacted by Helene

Eric Church to build 40 homes in WNC county impacted by Helene





©2025 Cox Media Group