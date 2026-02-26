Concord Fire Department tackles strip mall blaze

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a strip mall Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out just before 4 p.m. along Cabarrus Avenue West.

Crews arrived at the scene within 2 minutes to find smoke coming from an end unit of the small shopping center. Firefighters brought the fire under control within 14 minutes of their arrival.

A portion of Cabarrus Avenue between White Street SW and Andrews Street NW was closed during the response.

One business was open at the time of the fire, while the other properties in the strip mall were either closed or empty. No injuries were reported by fire officials or civilians.

It took 14 minutes for a total of 29 firefighters to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Concord Fire Department.

