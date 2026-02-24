Concord intersection project to improve safety and reduce crashes

CONCORD, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded a $14 million contract for improvements at a major Concord intersection in Cabarrus County.

NJR Group Inc. will perform the work at the intersection of Union Cemetery Road, U.S. 29 and Rock Hill Church Road, according to an NCDOT release.

The project is designed to improve safety and reduce crashes by replacing unsignalized, full-movement intersections. As part of the enhancement, crews will realign Union Cemetery Road to intersect directly with U.S. 29 and Rock Hill Church Road and build leftover turn movements along U.S. 29. These movements will be added for traffic coming from Rock Hill Church Road and for vehicles traveling from U.S. 29 to Cabarrus Avenue.

Contract crews could begin work on the project as early as next month.

The roadway portion of the project is scheduled for completion in late fall 2027. Landscaping and vegetation establishment will remain ongoing at the site into spring 2028.

VIDEO: Residents take matters into own hands for safer sidewalks in northeast Charlotte

Residents take matters into own hands for safer sidewalks in northeast Charlotte

©2026 Cox Media Group