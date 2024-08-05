Concord man confesses to killing brother, police say

CONCORD, N.C. — Police in Concord have charged a man with the murder of his brother.

On Saturday just after 12:30 a.m., 29-year-old Mario Sanchez-Mata told Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he killed his brother. Concord police went to the home on Plantation Road Northwest based on the report from the sheriff’s office.

Mario Sanchez-Mata The Concord Police Department arrested 29-year-old Mario Sanchez-Mata of Concord, N.C. in connection with the death of 33-year-old Jose Sanchez-Mata, also of Concord, N.C. (Concord Police Department)

Then, around 12:40 a.m., a woman at the home also called 911 to report her boyfriend was dead.

At the scene, Concord officers found 33-year-old Jose Sanchez-Mata, who had been shot and killed.

Rowan County deputies took Mario Sanchez-Mata to Concord, where he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property. He’s in the Cabarrus County jail with a $1 million bond.

Police said the shooting was the result of a “domestic dispute” and said it wasn’t random.

No further information was released.

