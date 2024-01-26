Concord names interim chief as new chief of police

CONCORD, N.C. — The interim chief of the Concord Police Department has been named the leader of the department.

Jimmy Hughes will start as the new chief of police on Monday. He was selected by the city manager to lead the agency of more than 200 officers.

Former Chief Gary Gacek retired on Sept. 30 after 33 years in law enforcement. Hughes has served as interim chief since his retirement.

Hughes has been with the Concord Police Department since 1998, when he joined as a patrol officer.

