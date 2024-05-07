Concord police look to major cities to combat Kia, Hyundai thefts

CONCORD, N.C. — Garry Boesch’s story is one that is becoming all too common for people who live in Concord.

New numbers from the Concord Police Department show that people have either stolen or attempted to steal 40 Kias and Hyundais in the first four months of 2024.

That number is a jump when you consider that it was 44 for all of 2024 and just 15 in 2022.

Police said they are now looking to larger cities for advice to help combat the problem.

“I’ve spoken to commanders in Atlanta, Chicago, and New York,” said Concord Police Captain John Parker.

Police said the issues have grown due to the same viral trend that showed people how to steal Kias and Hyundais.

They said part of the solution they have come up with is to partner with Hendrick Kia to get people’s cars updated to make them theft-proof.

Something Boesch said he has already taken advantage of after his Kia Soul was vandalized twice.

“It’s stressful too. Even after that, every night, you’re wondering if it’s going to happen again,” Boesch said.

