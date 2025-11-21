Concord Police respond to bomb threat at school during planned protest

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department responded to a report of a bomb threat at Central Cabarrus High School in Concord during a student protest, police said.

Police reported that they responded to the school just after 9 a.m. when they received a report of a bomb threat.

Many students were participating in a planned walkout and were already outside the school, gathered on the football field, police said. They evacuated the rest of the students and faculty and cleared the building just after 9:50 a.m.

Students and faculty were then able to return to their classrooms, officials said.

No additional details have been made available.

