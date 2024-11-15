Concord police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing last week.

Taki Lawing was reported missing on November 8. Police believe he ran away from his home on Old Charlotte Road SW.

Lawing was last seen wearing a black, thin puffy jacket, jeans, and black shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

