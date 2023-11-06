Concord students experience what it’s like to be a Navy SEAL through VR

CONCORD, N.C. — Students at Jay M. Robinson High School strapped on a headset and stepped into the life of a U.S. Navy SEAL.

The Navy brought a mobile virtual reality experience known as Nimitz to the Concord campus on Monday.

When they put on the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset and SubPac, they began a simulated mission to extract SEALs using a steering wheel and throttle system.

Altogether, the setup replicates the feeling of piloting a high-speed Special Warfare Combatant-Craft, similar to an actual mission.

After the mission, participants received a performance grade. Navy representatives said they were trying to find “high-ability students who have what it takes to excel in high-demand STEM fields.”

“We are extremely excited to spend time at Robinson High School, meeting with exceptional students and faculty, and discussing the great opportunities available in today’s Navy,” said Cmdr. Dominique Jackson with Navy Diversity and Outreach. “It is important for today’s students to understand that a Navy STEM career offers an exceptional future.”

Navy leaders also shared information about a $180,000 scholarship program, which pays full college tuition for outstanding students.

(WATCH: US Navy finds debris from Chinese spy balloon off Myrtle Beach coast)

US Navy finds debris from Chinese spy balloon off Myrtle Beach coast





©2023 Cox Media Group