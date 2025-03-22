Concord summit works to empower girls, build confidence

CONCORD, N.C. — The Keep Rising! Empowerment Summit for Girls worked to build confidence and leadership skills in girls in Concord on Saturday morning.

Leaders and community members gathered at Gibson Mill to act as speakers and panel members for the girls.

Panelists included women from a range of jobs, from Dr, Lasheta P. David, an optometrist, to Shakeira Tennort, a Chase Bank Community Manager. They also included activists and women like Judge Juanita Boger-Allen, the first African-American Judge in Cabarrus County.

The free event started at 10 a.m. and continued until 2 p.m. for girls ages 13 to 18.

The event included leadership development workshops, networking opportunities, and activities focused on personal growth and empowerment.

“We can continue to teach them financial literacy, leadership, self-esteem,” founder Venus Alexandria Ferguson said. “All of those are key components to learning who they are, and how want to focus on their lives.”

