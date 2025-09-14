Congressman seeks input on deploying National Guard

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Congressman Chuck Edwards is seeking input from western North Carolinians on the potential deployment of the National Guard to combat violent crime in American cities.

On Friday, Edwards launched an online poll to gather feedback from his constituents following President Donald Trump’s announcement that troops would be sent to Memphis to address crime concerns.

Edwards highlighted that any National Guard deployments would likely prioritize larger cities before reaching areas like Asheville or Charlotte.

