Construction accident causes natural gas leak in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Fire crews are responding to a natural gas leak after a gas line was cut by construction Tuesday morning.

The department says the leak happened at the intersection of Eastfield Road at Bryton Corporate Center Drive.

Eastfield Road is blocked off due the the incident.

Huntersville Fire is requesting assistance from Charlotte Fire’s hazmat unit.

Officials urge drivers to use caution in the area and yield to responding units.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

