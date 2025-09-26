Construction begins on new hospital in Indian Land

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Construction began Friday on the Medical University of South Carolina Health Indian Land Medical Center.

The facility, located along Charlotte Highway, is expected to open in 2028, providing much-needed healthcare services to the area.

The new hospital will feature a three-story building with 52 beds and medical office space, offering services from cardiologists, oncologists, primary care doctors, and OBGYNs.

A pharmacy and lab for testing will also be available, addressing the healthcare needs of local residents who currently travel out of state for care.

MUSC celebrated the groundbreaking of the hospital Friday, marking a significant step in expanding healthcare access in Indian Land.

The medical office building is scheduled to be completed first, with an expected opening late next year, providing initial access to healthcare services.

Indian Land is witnessing substantial growth, with retailers like Costco and Lowes Foods constructing new stores in the area.

Piedmont Medical Center is also planning to open an emergency department next spring near Shelley Mullis Road, further enhancing healthcare infrastructure.

Lancaster County leaders are considering a sales tax increase to fund the widening of Highway 521, reflecting the area’s ongoing development.

The new hospital and other healthcare expansions are poised to significantly improve local healthcare access, reducing the need for residents to seek medical care out of state.

