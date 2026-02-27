Construction on N.C. 105 bridge to cause brief lane closures in Boone

BOONE, N.C. — Drivers in Boone should prepare for shifting traffic patterns in the coming weeks as North Carolina Department of Transportation crews begin construction on a new bridge on N.C. 105.

An NCDOT contractor will begin pouring the concrete bridge deck on the Watauga County highway Friday.

Crews say the deck will be poured in three sections over the next several weeks depending on weather.

According to officials, the work will involve large equipment which could require brief lane or road closures throughout the duration of the project. They say any closures will be brief, lasting no longer than 15 minutes at a time.

This is the first phase of a $48.7 million bridge replacement project in the area. The entire project is expected to be completed in late 2027.

