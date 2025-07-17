Construction nears on long-planned project to Elizabeth

CHARLOTTE — Centrum Realty & Development and Sorelle Capital are nearing construction on a mixed-use project in Elizabeth.

Chicago-based Centrum and Sorelle, which is headquartered in Las Vegas and Nashville, Tennessee, formed a joint-venture partnership in late 2023 with plans to develop three local properties. The first is an $85 million multifamily project at 1801 E. Seventh St., which will break ground in the coming weeks, said Larry Powers, managing partner at Centrum. Powers said it will take about two years to complete.

