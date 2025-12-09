Construction plan filed for South End hotel project

CHARLOTTE — Plans for a hotel development are moving forward at a prime South End site.

White Lodging, an Indiana-based hospitality developer, filed a land development construction plan with the city of Charlotte on Dec. 5 for its proposed hotel project at 1320 S. Tryon St. The development, which will be situated between Charlotte Beer Garden and The RailYard, will include a ground-floor restaurant and an underground parking structure, according to the filing.

A White Lodging representative told the Charlotte Business Journal that the filing is another administrative step to put the developer on track to break ground during the second half of 2026. Additional project details were not immediately available.

Read more at the Charlotte Business Journal’s website here.

