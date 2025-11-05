Construction planned to expand I-85 from Belmont to Gastonia to eight lanes

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Planning is underway to widen Interstate 85 from six to eight lanes between Belmont and Gastonia, with construction set to begin next summer.

The project aims to alleviate congestion by adding one lane in each direction and improving overpasses and interchanges.

Patrick Mumford, president and CEO of the Gaston Business Association, believes the widening will attract more companies to the area.

Drivers like Nick Kern and Angelica Booker express frustration with the current traffic situation, with Kern noting that his commute time doubles when returning home.

“Every day I come home from Charlotte to Gastonia. It’s the worst thing ever,” said Kern.

“I was like banging my head on the steering wheel,” said Booker.

Scott Cavendish, owner of Cavendish Brewing Company, noted that traffic diverted through town due to construction has brought new customers.

Cavendish also mentioned that while construction has brought business to his brewery, he worries that an expanded highway might reduce local traffic.

However, despite concerns, Cavendish sees potential benefits in attracting more commuters and increasing his local customer base.

The first phase of the project will focus on the stretch from Belmont to McAdenville, which experiences the most congestion.

As the project progresses, local drivers and businesses remain hopeful that the improvements will ease congestion and boost economic activity in the region.

