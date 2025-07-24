Lancaster County revives sales tax proposal to fund $253M in road improvements

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County leaders are once again proposing a sales tax increase to fund road improvements, hoping this year’s revised plan will gain voter approval in November.

The new proposal aims to raise the county sales tax to 9%, collecting approximately $253 million over the next decade to improve more than 100 roads. This effort comes after a similar proposal was rejected by voters last fall.

“Clearly we still have growth issues in Lancaster County,” said Dennis Marstsall, Lancaster County Administrator. “The second [referendum question] is will they allow the county to bond $100 million of the $253 million so we can start the projects in multiple phases across the county.”

This year’s proposal seeks to raise less money and collect it over a shorter period, with the hope that increased clarity will persuade voters to support the initiative.

The improvements would include widening Henry Harris Road, Barberville Road, and part of 521 near the state line. Cortell Busby, a local driver, expressed mixed feelings about the proposal, noting the need for road expansion due to increased traffic.

“I wouldn’t say I support the sales tax increase...but I can see the need of expanding the road with the additional traffic with all new roads,” Busby said. “It’s a double-edged sword for sure.”

With the state recently authorizing municipalities to increase sales taxes for road projects, Lancaster County hopes to leverage this opportunity to address its growth challenges and improve infrastructure.

VIDEO: This week in Charlotte news history: 1983 - Widening Independence

This week in Charlotte news history: 1983 - Widening Independence

©2025 Cox Media Group