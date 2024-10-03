Construction starting on big Matthews project

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Pappas Properties is primed to begin the first phase of a mixed-use community in Matthews.

The Charlotte-based developer is starting construction on Cadia Matthews, which spans 82 acres at Stallings and Idlewild roads. The first phase calls for a for-sale residential component with 45 homes and 80 townhomes built by David Weekley Homes. The full project will include 570 total residential units with a mix of product types, along with a 120,000-square-foot commercial village.

The home lots in the first phase are expected to be completed in summer 2025.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.









©2024 Cox Media Group